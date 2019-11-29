Gasperini: Serie A standings mean nothing for Atalanta’s derby with Brescia

Gian Piero Gasperini is aware that what’s shown on the Serie A table means little ahead of Atalanta’s derby with Brescia on Saturday afternoon.

The Lombardia pair will meet for the first time in 13 years in the top flight and the hosts come into the game bottom of the table, while Atalanta are challenging yet again for Champions League qualification and are fresh off the back of a Champions League win on Tuesday.

“The derby is removed from the standings,” Gasperini said at his pre-match press conference, “it’s different.

“Everything that surrounds the game is unique, the difference in the table doesn’t matter.

“It’s a one-off game. You have to isolate yourself a little from everything around it.

“We’ll try to be as concentrated as possible because we’re coming from a period in which our results have slowed down our progress.”

Duvan Zapata won’t be back in action just yet for La Dea, and Gasperini revealed a couple of other absentees as well.

“We won’t have Zapata but aside from him [Rafael] Toloi is suspended,” he said, “and [Simon] Kjaer will have to rest due to fatigue.”

Despite the importance of the game to both sides, Atalanta’s ultras are still protesting and a number of fans won’t make the short trip from Bergamo.

“Sometimes these games are better because of the fans’ involvement,” Gasp said.

“There mustn’t be any violence, so there has to be more mature ways of managing these derbies without the negative implications of years ago.

“But we have to take steps to bring the fans back and not to stop them from coming.

“In my four years here I’ve never seen incidents of violence neither at home nor on the road.

“The fans have to be encouraged, not condemned. It’d be nice to play a derby like this as a party and it’s a pity that there won’t be any fans after almost 15 years without a derby.”