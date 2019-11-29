Grosso: Balotelli should be available for Brescia’s derby with Atalanta

Mario Balotelli will be available for Brescia ahead of their derby clash with Atalanta on Saturday afternoon.

The pair go head to head for the first time in 13 years at the Stadio Mario Rigamonti and Serie A’s bottom side will have their big name with them.

“I don’t want to always talk about him,” coach Fabio Grosso said when asked of Balotelli’s availability.

“I have a sincere relationship with him, he has some important qualities and I’ll call him later.

“He should be available.

“He has a lot of qualities that, if he put them onto the pitch, he could be useful.”

It’s been a long time since the pair met, and Grosso is aware that emotions will play their part.

“I’ll say it again: tactics and technique matter but feelings are important,” he said.

“It’s a game we’ve been waiting for for a long time so we’ll do our best.”