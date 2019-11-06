Guardiola set to rotate against Atalanta

Manchester City are expected to make as many as five changes ahead of their Champions League group C meeting with Atalanta on Wednesday evening.

Pep Guardiola will have one eye on the weekend’s crucial game against Liverpool, but they can seal qualification by beating La Dea.

According to the Express, either Nicholas Otamendi or Eric Garcia will accompany John Stones at the heart of their defence, while Benjamin Mendy will play on the left and former Juventus and Inter player Joao Cancelo will come in on the right.

Riyad Mahrez is thought to be set for a right-wing start and Gabriel Jesus could be used to afford Sergio Aguero some rest.

Their predicted XI is: Ederson; Cancelo, Stones, Otamendi, Mendy; Gundogan, Bernardo Silve, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Jesus, Sterling.