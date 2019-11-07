Hateboer: Atalanta’s objective is still to play in Europe after Christmas

Atalanta’s Hans Hateboer is happy that their European ambition of staying in Europe beyond Christmas remains alive following their Champions League draw with Manchester City on Wednesday evening.

The Bergamaschi came from behind to earn a historic first ever Champions League point and with Shakhtar Donetsk drawing at Dinamo Zagreb, La Dea can still progress from the group and into the knockout rounds.

“I think we can be satisfied with a draw against a big side like Manchester City,” Hateboer told Elf Voetbal in the mixed zone afterwards.

“More so if you look at the away match two weeks ago [Atalanta lost 5-1] then we should be satisfied.

“We were blown away in England even though we played well for 35 minutes.

“But we’re still competitive in the group and can finish second or third, which is ideal. Our objective has always been to play European football after the winter.”

Despite having just one point from their four games so far, Atalanta play Dinamo at the Stadio San Siro next before finishing away to Shakhtar and the Dutchman is confident they can still progress.

“Even though we lost against them, the feeling is that we can definitely beat them,” he continued.

“We’re confident about the return games against them both and we’re confident that we’ll still be playing European football after the winter.”