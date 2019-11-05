Hellas Verona ban head of ultras group for 11 years following Balotelli remarks

Head of Hellas Verona’s ultras group Luca Castellini has been banned by the club for 11 years.

The punishment comes after he appeared on local radio on Monday morning, lashing out at Mario Balotelli, who had been the victim of racist abuse from the Verona supporters on Sunday afternoon.

Castellini had said that the Brescia forward “can never be fully Italian” despite being an Italy international, holding Italian citizenship, growing up in the country and having been born in Palermo.

But the club have taken action, explaining that Castellini’s words are “seriously” against the “ethical principles and values ??of our club”.

Verona were handed a €30,000 fine and will have to play an upcoming home match with a section of the Stadio Marc’Antonio Bentegodi closed off.