Hellas Verona fined €30,000 and hit with partial stadium closure

Hellas Verona have been handed a €30,000 fine and will have to play with a section of the Stadio Marc’Antonio Bentegodi closed off following the racist abuse aimed at Mario Balotelli on Sunday.

The east part of the stadium will be shut for one round of Serie A fixtures – they next play at home against Fiorentina on November 24 before welcoming Roma on December 1.

There’s no suspended sentence, either, as this latest offence follows Franck Kessie also being on the receiving end of monkey chants from their supporters.

Roma, meanwhile, have also been punished for anti-Napoletani chants sung by their Curva Sud on Saturday.

The Giallorossi, like Verona, will have to pay a €30,000 fine but they haven’t had any part of the Stadio Olimpico closed off, instead receiving a warning.