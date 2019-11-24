Hellas Verona v Fiorentina: Official Line-Ups

Hellas Verona welcome Fiorentina to the Stadio Bentegodi as Serie A gets underway following the international break.

Going into Sunday’s game, Fiorentina have scored two or more goals in each of their last five Serie A away matches against Verona, winning on every occasion.

Verona have won two of their last three Serie A home matches, having won only two points in their previous six games.

Verona: Silvestri, Rrahmani, Bocchetti, Gunter, Faraoni, Pessina, Amrabat, Lazovic, Verre, Salcedo, Di Carmine.

Fiorentina: Dragowski, Pezzella, Milenkovic, Caceres, Venuti, Benassi, Badelj, Cristoforo, Dalbert, Vlahovic, Ribery.