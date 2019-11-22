Hellas Verona v Fiorentina: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

Hellas Verona welcome Fiorentina to the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi on Sunday afternoon at 15:00 in Serie A action.
PROBABLE LINE-UPS
Hellas Verona (3-4-2-1): Silvestri; Rrahmani, Empereur, Gunter; Faraoni, Amrabat, Pessina, Lazovic; Verre, Zaccagni; Di Carmine.
Unavailable: Badu, Bessa, Kumbulla, Pazzini, Veloso, Tupta.
Fiorentina (3-5-2): Dragowski; Milenkovic, Pezzella, Caceres; Lirola, Benassi, Badelj, Zurkowski, Dalbert; Chiesa, Ribery.
Suspended: Castrovilli, Pulgar.
KEY STATISTICS
– Fiorentina are the side against which Verona have won the most Serie A games: 13 (D16 L27).
– Fiorentina have scored more thna two goals in each of their last five Serie A away games against Verona (3.2 goals on average per game), winning all of those meetings.
– Verona have won three of their last six Serie A games (L3), as many as they had in the previous 18 in the competition (D3 L12).
– Verona have won two of their last three Serie A home matches, having won only two points in their previous six such games.
– Fiorentina have both scored and conceded goals in each of their last four Serie A matches, producing 3.8 goals per game on average in the process.
– Fiorentina are one of two sides (along with Roma) to have won the same points both home and away this season (8 and 8 – 16 in total).
– Fiorentina have faced the fewest shots both in the last 15 minutes of the first half (19) and in the last 15 minutes of the second half (21).
– Verona attempt on average 3.2 shots on target per game in Serie A this season, the lowest tally in the competition.
– Verona’s Darko Lazovic scored his very first Serie A goal against Fiorentina, in December 2016, for Genoa.
– Fiorentina have won 43% of their Serie A games when Franck Ribéry has started this season.