Hellas Verona v Fiorentina: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

Hellas Verona welcome Fiorentina to the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi on Sunday afternoon at 15:00 in Serie A action.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Hellas Verona (3-4-2-1): Silvestri; Rrahmani, Empereur, Gunter; Faraoni, Amrabat, Pessina, Lazovic; Verre, Zaccagni; Di Carmine.

Unavailable: Badu, Bessa, Kumbulla, Pazzini, Veloso, Tupta.

Fiorentina (3-5-2): Dragowski; Milenkovic, Pezzella, Caceres; Lirola, Benassi, Badelj, Zurkowski, Dalbert; Chiesa, Ribery.

Suspended: Castrovilli, Pulgar.

KEY STATISTICS

– Fiorentina are the side against which Verona have won the most Serie A games: 13 (D16 L27).

– Fiorentina have scored more thna two goals in each of their last five Serie A away games against Verona (3.2 goals on average per game), winning all of those meetings.

– Verona have won three of their last six Serie A games (L3), as many as they had in the previous 18 in the competition (D3 L12).

– Verona have won two of their last three Serie A home matches, having won only two points in their previous six such games.

– Fiorentina have both scored and conceded goals in each of their last four Serie A matches, producing 3.8 goals per game on average in the process.

– Fiorentina are one of two sides (along with Roma) to have won the same points both home and away this season (8 and 8 – 16 in total).

– Fiorentina have faced the fewest shots both in the last 15 minutes of the first half (19) and in the last 15 minutes of the second half (21).

– Verona attempt on average 3.2 shots on target per game in Serie A this season, the lowest tally in the competition.

– Verona’s Darko Lazovic scored his very first Serie A goal against Fiorentina, in December 2016, for Genoa.

– Fiorentina have won 43% of their Serie A games when Franck Ribéry has started this season.