Higuain stuns Atalanta as Juventus complete late turnaround

Gonzalo Higuain preserved Juventus’ unbeaten start to the season with a late brace against Atalanta, sealing a 3-1 win at the Stadio Atleti Azzurri d’Italia in Serie A on Saturday.

The Argentine striker drove in with a quarter of an hour remaining to draw the Bianconeri level, after a dominant Atalanta had earlier led through Robin Gosens’ free header at the back post.

Having drawn Juventus level, Higuain hit La Dea with a sucker punch minutes later as he tapped home Juan Cuadrado’s low cross from close range to claim all three points. Deep into stoppage time, Paulo Dybala sealed the victory for the champions.

Earlier in the match, Musa Barrow missed the chance to put Atalanta ahead from the spot, as he rattled the crossbar after Sami Khedira handled in the area.

Looking to extend their lead at the top of Serie A, Juventus started poorly and ought to have been behind, only for Berat Djimsiti to head wide at the back post in space. At the other end, Federico Bernardeschi sent a good chance begging with a wayward effort.

Atalanta squandered a fine opportunity to take the lead from the spot after Khedira handled in the box early on.

The German stuck a boot out to block Papu Gomez’s flick, only to see the ball deflect up and against his hand. Barrow was unable to punish the Bianconeri however, smashing his penalty against the crossbar.

The hosts continued to push forward though and Mario Pasalic forced a magnificent fingertip save from Wojciech Szczesny from a corner.

Starting the second half on the front foot, Atalanta soon found the goal their play deserved. Seeing his first attempt fall back to him, Barrow drove to the touchline and floated a teasing cross for Gosens to nod in at the back post.

Juventus struggled to fight back, although Dybala’s mazy dribble into the area forced a last-ditch tackle before the Argentine could apply the finish.

Just as Atalanta began to look comfortable, the visitors equalised through Higuain. Having initially swung and missed Dybala’s cutback, a deflection carried the ball back into his path and the striker rifled in from the edge of the box.

Minutes later, Higuain won it for the Bianconeri as he tapped in a low Cuadrado cross from close range. As Dybala pushed forward, Cuadrado overlapped on the right and met his teammate’s release, before delivering a low pass for Higuain to bury.

Deep into stoppage time, Higuain turned provider as he laid the ball on for Dybala, who made no mistake to seal victory for Juventus.