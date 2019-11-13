Ibrahimovic ideal for AC Milan

Zlatan Ibrahimovic would be the perfect arrival to reinforce a troubled AC Milan this January transfer window.

The Swede could return to Italy in the winter, though recent reports suggest that a stay at the LA Galaxy is also on the cards, but he would offer a lot to the Rossoneri.

La Gazzetta dello Sport have written this Wednesday that Ibra is the ideal forward to take Milan on, and that he would not only bring his own goals but allow for others around him to contribute more as well.

The paper explained that the former Rossoneri striker would breathe new life into the likes of Suso, Hakan Calhanoglu and Lucas Paqueta, who have all had their struggles this term and last.