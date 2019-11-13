Ibrahimovic says goodbye to LA Galaxy

AC Milan and Bologna target Zlatan Ibrahimovic looks to have announced his departure from LA Galaxy via social media on Wednesday.

The Swede’s contract with the MLS side expires in December, and recent reports have linked him with a return to Serie A.

Milan and Bologna are the two sides that have been in the running, and those reports are likely to continue after Ibrahimovic all but confirmed his departure from Los Angeles.

“I came, I saw, I conquered,” wrote the 38-year-old on Instagram and Twitter.

“Thank you LA Galaxy for making me feel alive again. To the Galaxy fans – you wanted Zlatan, I gave you Zlatan.

“You are welcome. The story continues…Now go back to watch baseball.”

Since joining the Galaxy in 2018, Ibrahimovic has netted 53 goals in 58 appearances.