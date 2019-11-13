Ibrahimovic set to spurn AC Milan and Bologna

Despite reports linking him with a return to Italy it appears Zlatan Ibrahimovic is set to continue his playing career with LA Galaxy of MLS.

The Swede’s current contract with the American side expires in December, and there has been much speculation over a return to Serie A.

AC Milan and Bologna are the two sides that have been heavily linked with a move for Ibrahimovic, but Tuttomercatoweb reports the 38-year-old is expected to remain with the Galaxy.

It’s believed Ibrahimovic isn’t willing to join Bologna as he wants to sign for a club with bigger ambitions, while Milan have yet to make a formal offer.

That can’t be said for the Galaxy, who have reportedly offered €14 million for the next two seasons.

As a result it appears the Swede will continue his career in the USA, where he has scored 53 goals in 58 games for the Galaxy since joining from Manchester United in March 2018.