Ibrahimovic to decide future before Christmas

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has told AC Milan’s Chief Football Officer, Zvonimir Boban, that he will make his final decision as to where he will play for the remainder of the season by Christmas.

Ibrahimovic has been linked with several Serie A clubs since deciding not to renew his contract with the LA Galaxy and the Rossoneri are hopeful that they can bring the big Swedish striker back to Milan.

Ibrahimovic’s agent, Mino Raiola, met with Boban on Wednesday afternoon to discuss the Rossoneri’s offer, according to a report by La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Boban spoke to Ibrahimovic over the phone during the meeting and the 38-year-old advised him that he would make his final decision by Christmas.

The report suggests that Milan have offered Ibrahimovic an initial six-month deal with the option of extending his stay through next season that would see the striker earn €6m.

Boban will be hoping that Ibrahimovic makes his decision sooner rather than later as the Rossoneri sit only four points above the bottom three in Serie A and have averaged less than one goal a game in their opening 12 encounters.