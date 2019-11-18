Ibrahimovic torn between AC Milan and Bologna

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s future is still yet to be known, even though it seems certain that he’ll return to Italy to play in Serie A.

The Swede had been linked with Napoli before leaving the Los Angeles Galaxy, but the Partenopei option has faded.

Italian media are now reporting that it’s down to AC Milan or Napoli.

Corriere dello Sport suggest that he’s close to joining the Rossoblu for one big reason – to show support for his friend Sinisa Mihajlovic, who’s still battling a serious illness while coaching the Emilia-Romagna side.

The only obstacle now is Milan, whom Ibra has a lot of affection for.

On top of his own feelings, his partner Helena loves the city and would be happy to return to Lombardia.

Zlatan previously spent seven years in Serie A with Inter, Juventus and Milan.