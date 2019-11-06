Icardi takes in Paris-Saint Germain applause, adds to torrid Champions League tally

Paris-Saint Germain striker Mauro Icardi is clearly loving life in France after the Argentine was rewarded with a standing ovation during Wednesday’s match.

The Ligue 1 outfit booked their place in the knockout stage with a 1-0 victory over Club Brugge thanks to yet another goal by the striker.

It takes his tally to eight goals in nine matches for PSG, along with four in four Champions League matches, and fans sounded their appreciation by giving Icardi a standing ovation when he was replaced by Edinson Cavani in the 72nd minute.

Wednesday’s goal was also impressive because it takes the Argentine’s personal tally in the Champions League to eight goals in 10 career matches.

According to OptaPaolo, only three players have scored more goals in their first 10 Champions League matches – Sadio Mane, Simone Inzaghi and Harry Kane, all with nine.

Icardi will look to continue his torrid pace for PSG this weekend in Ligue 1 action when they travel for a clash with Brest.