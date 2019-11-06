Insigne stands by Ancelotti as Napoli squad ignore De Laurentiis’ ritiro order

A rift appears to be emerging at Napoli between Carlo Ancelotti and the club’s president Aurelio De Laurentiis after Tuesday night’s lacklustre draw against Red Bull Salzburg in the Champions League.

After a disappointing loss to Roma on Saturday afternoon the Partenopei were looking to bounce back with a win against Salzburg but the draw extended their winless run in all competitions to four games.

Ancelotti failed to appear for his post-match press conference only furthering the rumours of a rift with De Laurentiis who had ordered the squad to go on a five-day retreat because of the run of poor results.

The Napoli players appear to have a good relationship with Ancelotti and club captain Lorenzo Insigne backed the coach in his post game comments.

“We’re a close-knit group and that’s down to the coach as he maintains calm and has tried to take the pressure off us in this difficult spell,” said Insigne. “We’re grateful to him and all want to perform well for him.”

With Napoli having dropped to seventh in Serie A, eleven points behind leaders Juventus, Ancelotti will be hoping that his side can bounce back against Genoa on Saturday evening and that this off-field disagreement doesn’t further hinder his squad.