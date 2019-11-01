Inter and Flamengo still distant in Gabigol talks

Talks between Inter and Flamengo over the sale of Gabigol remain distant, as the Italian side are holding out for an offer worth at least €25 million.

The 23-year-old has impressed for the Brazilian side since joining on loan back in January 2019, netting 36 goals in 49 matches in all competitions.

A return to Inter seems unlikely at this point, and while Flamengo are keen to make his move permanent, the two sides remain distant in talks according to Tuttomercatoweb.com.

Flamengo have so far offered €16-18m along with 20 percent of a future sale, for a total of €22m, but the Nerazzurri are not sold on the offer.

Inter are holding out for at least €25m, and it’s believed they will only lower their demands if they are given first refusal on youngster Reinier, who is considered one of Brazil’s rising stars in midfield.

However the Nerazzurri aren’t waiting around for an improved offer at this point as the likes of Schalke, Crystal Palace, Sevilla, Lille and Porto are all ready to make offers once the January transfer window opens.