Inter dealt a blow with Politano ruled out for a month

Matteo Politano was an unfortunate casualty on Tuesday when Inter played Borussia Dortmund in Matchday 4 of the Champions League at the Signal Iduna Park and is now set to be out for a month.

The Italian international picked up an ankle injury almost immediately after coming on as a substitute after a tackle from Niko Schulz. Politano stayed on the pitch for the remainder of the match as Inter had used all their substitutes.

“Matteo Politano has undergone medical tests over the last two days at the Humanitas Research Hospital in Rozzano,” a statement on Inter’s official website read.

“The results showed a sprain to his left ankle. The joint will be immobilised for the first stage of treatment and Politano’s condition will be monitored and evaluated over the coming weeks.”

Politano is expected to be out of action for at least a month, though Inter are hoping to have him back in time for the important run of matches in December when they will face Roma and Barcelona.

Already missing Alexis Sanchez, Antonio Conte is left with Sebastiano Esposito as the only attacking option as back up for Lautaro Martinez and Romelu Lukaku.