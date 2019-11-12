Inter eye another reinforcement via free transfer

After landing Diego Godin last summer it looks as though Inter are looking to sign Layvin Kurzawa on a free transfer at the end of the season.

The Nerazzurri have landed the likes of Kwadwo Asamaoh and Stefan de Vrij on free transfers in recent years, with Godin the most recent addition after joining from Atletico Madrid.

FCInterNews.it reports that trend may continue in 2020 with Kurzawa the latest target.

The left-back joined Paris-Saint Germain from Monaco for €30 million in 2015, but it appears as though his time with the French giants is set to come to an end as talks over a new contract continue to drag on.

Inter director Piero Ausilio has been a fan of Kurzawa since his Monaco days, and the time may finally be right for the Frenchman to land in Italy.

With the likes of Asamoah and Cristiano Biraghi currently patrolling the left side of Antonio Conte’s midfield, fresh blood may be brought in to raise the bar given the Ghanaian’s injury woes and Inter having yet to decide on whether to sign the Italian permanently.

Kurzawa, who turns 28 next year, is reportedly looking for a four-year contract, and it’s believed more talks will take place in the coming weeks to see if a move is feasible.