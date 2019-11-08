Inter face Sensi setback

Antonio Conte will have more reason to complain this weekend as his squad for their game against Hellas Verona has become thinner due to another setback for Stefano Sensi.

The ex-Sassuolo midfielder has been out of action lately but was thought to be returning to face the Gialloblu.

Sportmediaset have reported though that he’ll have to sit out the game at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza with a muscular concern.

Sensi will be examined on Friday afternoon in order to determine the extent of his problems and only then will Inter know how much longer he’ll remain out of action.

Since joining this past summer the midfielder has been one of the Nerazzurri’s best players.

He’s scored three goals and assisted four in seven Serie A appearances, while also playing three times in the Champions League as well.