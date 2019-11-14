Inter hopeful Sensi will return after the international break

Inter are hopeful that Italian international Stefano Sensi will be able to return to action after the international break as his injury continues to show signs of improvement.

Sensi, who was injured during Inter’s game with Juventus prior to the last international break, missed the Nerazzuri’s subsequent four games before returning to the bench for their clash with Bologna at the beginning of November.

Despite coming off the bench in the Champions League defeat to Dortmund several days later, Sensi has continued to struggle with the injury and was again unused in Inter’s victory over Hellas Verona on Saturday evening.

Antonio Conte is hopeful that the international break will allow Sensi the time he needs to recover and plans to use him from the bench against Torino when Serie A action returns, according to the Corriere dello Sport.

If there are no further complications Conte will give the 24-year-old midfielder his first start against Prague in the Champions League four days later.

Sensi has been amongst the top performers in Serie A so far this season and his return will only further strengthen Conte’s squad for their title challenge.