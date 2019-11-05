Inter make history in ugly loss to Dortmund

Antonio Conte’s side are holding on to their Champions League hopes by a thread after falling to Borussia Dortmund, but that isn’t the only negative to come out of Tuesday’s match.

Lautaro Martinez and Matias Vecino put the Nerazzurri up 2-0 heading into the break, only for the Germans to mount a stunning comeback thanks to goals by Julian Brandt and a Achraf Hakimi brace.

As a result Dortmund sit second in Group F on seven points with two matches remaining, three up on Inter, who now need results against Slavia Prague and Barcelona in order to make it through to the knockout stage.

The result is all the more difficult to process as it’s the first time Inter have lost a Champions League match after being up by two goals, which had happened 28 times prior to Tuesday.

Inter also become the fourth Italian side to throw away a two-goal advantage after Juventus v Manchester United in April 1999, Roma v Real Madrid in September 2004 and Juventus v Bayern Munich in March 2016.

It’s also the Nerazzurri’s fourth straight defeat away from home, their worst run in Europe’s top competition.

On the other side, Tuesday’s victory is the first time Dortmund have come back to win in the Champions League after falling behind by two goals.