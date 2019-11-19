Inter Miami enter race for Juventus outcast

With Mario Mandzukic all but certain to leave Juventus in the near future, it appears the Croatian could land at new MLS side Inter Miami.

The 33-year-old has been frozen out at the Old Lady under new coach Maurizio Sarri, and a January move looks all but certain as Mandzukic looks to continue his playing career.

Manchester United have been heavily linked with a move for the Croatian, making them favourites to land his signature, but AS reports a move to the United States could also be in the cards.

Inter Miami, which is partly owned by David Beckham, will begin playing in the MLS in 2020 and it appears they are keen to make some big name signings for their debut campaign.

The club will play their first league match against the Los Angeles Galaxy on March 14, and there are reports they are keen to land Mandzukic’s signature in January to make him available for the contest.

Last season the Croatian netted nine goals in 25 Serie A matches for Juventus.