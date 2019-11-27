Inter midfielder undergoes surgery

Inter midfielder Nicolo Barella underwent surgery on Wednesday morning following the knee injury he sustained last weekend.

The 22-year-old left the field in considerable pain during the Nerazzurri’s victory over Torino on Saturday evening, although the severity of the injury wasn’t clear at the time.

Barella suffered a detachment of the cartilage around the patella – kneecap – in his right knee, according to an official statement from Inter.

The club confirmed that the former Cagliari midfielder underwent arthroscopic surgery to repair the damage on Wednesday morning.

Although the statement didn’t give an official timeline for the Italian international’s return it’s expected that Barella will be unavailable until after Christmas.

Barella’s injury will come as a blow to the Nerazzurri who sit just one point behind Juventus in Serie A as they continue their quest for a first Scudetto in a decade.