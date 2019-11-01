Inter need to shift unwanted pair before turning to Vidal and Darmian

Inter are hoping to make moves for both Arturo Vidal of Barcelona and Parma’s Matteo Darmian in the January transfer window.

Antonio Conte is keen on both as he looks to add further depth to his squad in order to compete in Serie A and the Champions League.

According the La Gazzetta dello Sport though, the Nerazzurri will have to shift both Borja Valero and Valentino Lazaro before working on any arrivals.

The situation facing them isn’t straightforward though. Lazaro arrived €22 million in the summer and hasn’t impressed whatsoever in his limited minutes so far, meaning he could be hard to move on without making a loss.

Darmian’s arrival could also be tough to complete. The full-back has only just landed at the Stadio Ennio Tardini from Manchester United and the Crociati aren’t thought to be willing to let him move on.