Despite playing on a water-logged pitch Antonio Conte’s Inter made short work of Torino, bringing home a 3-0 victory thanks to standout performances by Lautaro Martinez and Romelu Lukaku.

The Argentine opened the scoring after latching on to a long ball over the top and firing home with precision, while the Belgian netted the third with his right to become the first Nerazzurri player to score 10 goals in his first 13 matches for the club since Stefano Nyers in 1948/49.