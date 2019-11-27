Inter Player Ratings: Lukaku Lights Up the Sinobo

Romelu Lukaku starred for Inter as they defeated Slavia Prague 3-1 in their Champions League fixture on Wednesday evening and the Nerazzurri have put themselves in a position to progress from Group F.

The Belgian international created the first goal for Lautaro Martinez with a low cross from the right and assisted for the third with an excellent pass with the outside of his right foot. He also scored the second thanks to some woeful defending by the Czech side, easily walking the ball into the net.