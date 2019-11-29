Inter target throws Barcelona future into question

Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal admits he could leave the Blaugrana should he continue to sit on the bench with Inter waiting in the wings.

The Chilean joined the Blaugrana in the summer of 2018, and although he was a regular contributor last season, things have changed drastically this campaign.

Vidal has made just three starts in La Liga, and although he’s come off the bench six times, he’s made it clear he hasn’t happy with the situation.

“I would like to stay here forever, but I have to be objective and think about things one day at a time,” he told TV3.

“If I am told in December or at the end of the season that I am no longer important here, then I will have to find a new club.”

Vidal has been linked with a move to Inter since the summer, as it would allow him to reunited with former boss Antonio Conte.

The duo enjoyed a successful relationship at the Bianconeri from 2011 to 2015, winning four Scudetto while Vidal netted 48 goals in 171 appearances in all competitions.