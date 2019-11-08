Inter trio of targets includes Chelsea man

Antonio Conte’s recent call for reinforcements looks to have been heard by Inter, as the Nerazzurri are eyeing moves for Olivier Giroud, Dejan Kulusevski and Matteo Darmian in January.

The Nerazzurri currently sit one point back of Serie A leaders Juventus and still have a chance to reach the knockout stages of the Champions League, and as a result the Italian wants fresh faces to help with the charge.

Conte called for more signings after Tuesday’s defeat to Borussia Dortmund, and La Gazzetta dello Sport have mentioned three names that could be brought in.

The first is Giroud, who’s contract with Chelsea expires at the end of the season. Recent reports suggest the Frenchman has already held talks with Inter, and that his €8 million salary could be spread out over two or three seasons.

The other two names being looked at are Kulusevski and Darmian, who have both impressed with Parma so far this campaign.

Kulusevski is currently on loan from Atalanta, but his two goals and five assists have made the 19-year-old a talked about figure in Italy.

As for Darmian, he was linked with a move to Inter over the summer, and his ability to play as a full-back or central defender is greatly appreciated by Conte.