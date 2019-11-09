Inter v Hellas Verona: Official Line-Ups

Inter welcome Hellas Verona to the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on Saturday evening for their Round 12 Serie A clash.

History is on the Nerazzurri’s side as they are unbeaten in 16 Serie A matches against Verona, and under Antonio Conte, Inter have scored in every match this season.

Both sides have formidable defences, in fact no one has kept more clean sheets than Inter and Verona – four – in the current Serie A campaign.

Inter: Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Lazaro, Vecino, Brozovic, Barella, Biraghi; Lautaro, Lukaku

Verona: Silvestri; Rrahmani, Gunter, Empereur; Faraoni, Pessina, Amrabat, Lazovic; Verre, Zaccagni; Salcedo