Inter v Hellas Verona: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

Inter aim to keep up their excellent start to the season under Antonio Conte when they welcome Hellas Verona to the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on Saturday at 18:00.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Inter (3-5-2): Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Lazaro, Gagliardini, Brozovic, Barella, Candreva; Lautaro, Lukaku.

Unavailable: Sanchez, Politano, Asamoah, Gagliardini, D’Ambrosio.

Hellas Verona (3-4-2-1): Silvestri; Rrahmani, Dawidowicz, Empereur; Faraoni, Pessina, Amrabat, Lazovic; Verre, Zaccagni; Salcedo.

Unavailable: Bocchetti, Kumbulla, Gunter, Badu, Bessa, Tupta, Veloso.

KEY STATISTICS

– Inter are unbeaten in their last 16 Serie A games against Verona (W13 D3): their longest ongoing unbeaten run against any of the current Serie A sides.

– Inter are unbeaten in 28 home Serie A games against Verona (W17 D11), only against Palermo (29) have they have played more home matches in the competition without defeat.

– Under Conte, Inter have netted in each of their 11 league games this season – only under Luigi Simoni in 1997/98 have the Nerazzurri scored in each of their opening 12 Serie A matches in a season with a single coach.

– Inter are the only team to have scored in each of their Serie A games played this season.

– No other team have kept more clean sheets than Inter and Verona (both four) in the current Serie A campaign.

– The last time Verona won three consecutive Serie A matches came back in October 2013 – currently on a run of back to back wins.

– Verona and Juventus have conceded the fewest goals in Serie A this season (nine each); only in 1984/85 have the Gialloblù conceded fewer goals after the opening 11 Serie A MDs of a season (four).

– Inter and Atalanta are the only teams to have two players with at least five goals in Serie A this season: Romelu Lukaku (nine) and Lautaro Martínez (five).

– Lukaku has scored nine goals in Serie A this season, only one player has scored at least 10 goals, in his first 12 Serie A matches: Stefano Nyers in 1948/49.

o Last time out, Eddie Salcedo (18 years and 33 days) became the second youngest Verona scorer in Serie A, behind only Moise Kean (17 years and 215 days). The striker born in 2001 was at Inter in 2018/19, without ever playing for the Nerazzurri.