Inter v SPAL: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

SPAL are aiming for their first ever win over Inter in Serie A at the 15th attempt when they travel to Milan on Sunday afternoon in Serie A action, kick-off 15:00.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Inter (3-5-2): Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Candreva, Gagliardini, Brozovic, Vecino, D’Ambrosio; Lukaku, Lautaro Martinez.

Unavailable: Sanchez, Barella, Sensi.

SPAL (3-5-2): Berisha; Cionek, Vicari, Tomovic; Sala, Murgia, Valdifiori, Kurtic, Reca; Floccari, Petagna.

Suspended: Missiroli.

Unavailable: Di Francesco, Fares, D’Alessandro, Strefezza.

KEY STATISTICS

– Inter are unbeaten in their last 14 Serie A meetings against SPAL, winning 11 matches and drawing three.

– Inter are looking to win 12 of their first 14 matches in a Serie A season for the first time in their history.

– Inter could become the fifth side to find the net in each of their first 14 Serie A matches in a season in the 21st century, after Juventus, AC Milan, Fiorentina and Roma.

– Inter have scored 2+ goals in each of their last six league matches, and could do so seven games in a row for the first time since March 2009.

– SPAL are goalless in their last six Serie A away games: only once in their top flight history have they recorded a longer run (nine in 1963).

– No side have scored fewer goals than SPAL in the top five European leagues this season (eight): moreover, they are one of the two sides (level with Leganés) to have scored with the fewest different players this term (three).

– No side have scored more goals than Inter from set-piece situations in the top five European leagues this term (11, alongside Roma).

– Inter striker Romelu Lukaku has scored 10 league goals so far, more than three Serie A teams this season, including SPAL (eight).

– Among Inter players with more than two penalties taken in Serie A since 2004/05, Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martínez are the only two to have scored each of the shots they have from the penalty spot (both 3/3).

– SPAL’s Alberto Paloschi has scored two goals in his last three Serie A meetings against Inter, including his last goal in the competition (in October 2018 at the Paolo Mazza).