Inter viewed as outsiders in race for Tottenham midfielder

Christian Eriksen is out of contract at the end of the season, and while Inter have held informal talks for the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder, it doesn’t appear as though the Italian side are his top destination.

The 27-year-old is expected to leave the English club next summer, as he recently turned down a new contract despite the appointment of Jose Mourinho as manager.

It’s believed Eriksen is keen for a new challenge after spending the last six seasons in London, and calciomercato.com reports Inter have already held talks regarding a possible move to the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

Giuseppe Marotta is a big fan of Eriksen, so much so that he tried to bring him to Juventus while working in Turin, though a move never materialized.

It doesn’t look as though the Inter director will land his target this time either, as Paris-Saint Germain and Real Madrid are viewed as the favourites to strike a deal.

While the Nerazzurri won’t give up in their pursuit to bring the former Ajax man to Italy, they would need to make up quite a bit of ground to become Eriksen’s preferred destination.