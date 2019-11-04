Investigators report ‘only’ 15 ultras racially abused Balotelli

Following an investigation into Sunday’s racial abuse of Mario Balotelli during Hellas Verona’s clash with Brescia, a report into the incident has claimed there were 15 people responsible.

The striker halted play and kicked the ball into the stands after being subjected to monkey chants from the curva, leading to a temporary pause before play resumed.

“There were only about 15, plus some applause for Balotelli which also started in the rest of the curva,” read a report from the federal investigators, La Gazzetta dello Sport claim.

That would likely mean that Verona avoid any kind of real punishment, as Cagliari did earlier this year when a section of their supporters were found guilty of aiming racist abuse at Juventus striker Moise Kean.

Article 28 of the code of sporting justice takes into account the capacity of the area where the offences took place and the amount of people found to have engaged in such illegal conduct.

Assuming that is in fact the official verdict, the Mastini will likely be hit with a fine, with judge Gerardo Mastrandrea set to publish his decision on Tuesday, while a curva closure reportedly seems very unlikely.

However, given that play was stopped and the usual message was issued via the speakers to the stadium, the judge may add an additional stipulation to the punishment, as happened with Roma following the abuse of Rolando Vieira.

On that occasion, the judge asked the federal prosecutor to verify, under updated regulation, the identity of those responsible and issue bans, which could also see the club’s fine reduced or removed if they collaborate.