Inzaghi: I want to dedicate Lazio’s win over AC Milan to the staff who put up with me

Simone Inzaghi dedicated Lazio’s 2-1 win over AC Milan on Sunday night to his staff for putting up with his demanding behaviour.

Thanks to goals from Ciro Immobile, his 100th for Lazio in all competitions, and Joaquin Correa, Lazio won their first match against Milan at the Stadio San Siro in Serie A for 30 years.

“I want to dedicate the win to all the staff at Lazio,” Inzaghi told the press. “They support me and put up with me.

“I’m demanding and I ask a lot, but at the same time I wasn’t worried. In the long run when you are on top in matches, you win.

“Luis Alberto has been playing at this high level for two and a half years, and it is his third 90 minute game in succession, his third in seven days.

“I want to congratulate him and the whole team, as talking only about Luis and Immobile is an understatement.

“We didn’t underestimate Milan, they put us under pressure in the first half. But in the second there was less rhythm in the game.”

Correa got the winner, and Inzaghi praised the striker who has become a key figure in this Lazio team.

“I like him a lot,” Inzaghi said. “He is becoming one of the leaders, and has many qualities still to be seen.”