Inzaghi: Lazio’s win at Sassuolo was very important

Lazio boss Simone Inzaghi isn’t underestimating the value of their narrow 2-1 win at the Mapei Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Felipe Caicedo bagged a stoppage time winner after Sassuolo’s Francesco Caputo had cancelled out Ciro Immobile’s opener in the first half.

“It’s very important,” he recognised at his post-match press conference.

“Our only regret is that it didn’t come earlier. We played a good first half but we weren’t clinical and only scored once.

“We can’t afford to keep doing that because then games get difficult.”

Felipe Caicedo delivered late for Lazio as they got a big win in Reggio Emilia.

Caicedo was a doubt for the game after finishing training early on Friday, but Inzaghi claimed some credit for the matchwinner’s contribution.

“He’s a very important player for us,” he said of the forward unprompted.

“I wanted to make him play. He stopped on Friday but I made him grit his teeth because I wanted him here at all costs.”

Roma also won, hammering Brescia at the same time as Lazio’s game in Reggio Emilia, but Inzaghi isn’t thinking about their Eternal City rivals nor is he looking too far ahead.

“Thirteen games have passed,” he responded when asked if the capital clubs were going to do battle for third and fourth place this term.

“It’s still too early to make any definitive judgements.”