Istanbul Basaksehir v Roma: Official Line-Ups

Roma take on Group J’s top boys Istanbul Basaksehir on Thursday night hoping for a win that would give their qualification hopes a massive boost.

Currently in third, the Giallorossi are just two points off the Turkish side, who they beat 4-0 at the Stadio Olimpico for their only win in this season’s competition.

Javier Pastore and Alessandro Florenzi both miss out and while both Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Nikola Kalinic are back in the squad, neither starts in Istanbul.

Basaksehir: Gunok; Ponck, Skrtel, Epureanu, Clichy; Azubuike, Topal, Kahveci; Visca, Crivelli, Gulbrandsen

Roma: Pau Lopez; Santon, Mancini, Smalling, Kolarov; Veretout, Diawara; Zaniolo, Pellegrini, Kluivert; Dzeko.