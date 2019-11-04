Italian clubs stand with Balotelli

Mario Balotelli was on the receiving end of yet more racist abuse from Hellas Verona fans on Sunday afternoon in Serie A, prompting a collection of Italian sides to use social media to stand with the forward.

The Brescia star was in possession and was greeted with a chorus of monkey chants, reacting by booting the ball into the stands and walking off the pitch.

Balotelli was convinced to return to the field though and he scored a stunning goal to give his side a chance, though they did still fall to defeat.

Roberto Mancini used his personal account to call for the abuse to stop, and AC Milan responded to the Italy boss by expressing their solidarity with Balotelli.

Fiorentina’s new English account joined in, sharing a photo of the Brescia forward with their own Kevin-Prince Boateng.

Then came Pescara who had their ex-player Sulley Muntari racially abused away at Cagliari when they were in Serie A and the Ghanaian was left distraught, even confronting the stands.