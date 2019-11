Italy have been drawn against Switzerland, Turkey and Wales in Group A of Euro 2020.

Turkey will open Euro 2020 with the first match of the group at the Stadio Olimpico on June 12, 2020 at 21:00 CET.

The group stage runs, with up to four matches a day, until 24 June.

The top two in each group and the four best runners-up progress to the round of 16, then we’re into straight knockout fixtures.

Wembley Stadium hosts the semi-finals and final.