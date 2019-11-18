Italy hit nine against Armenia to complete perfect Euro 2020 qualifying campaign

A mesmeric Azzurri performance gave Italy a 9-1 win against Armenia at the Stadio Renzo Barbera on Monday night, and an 11th straight victory.

Italy took the lead in Palermo thanks to an early goal from Ciro Immobile and it was two just minute later when Nicolo Zaniolo was served by the Lazio man for his first Azzurri goal.

Nicolo Barella got the third, before Immobile bagged his brace before the opening 45 minutes had ended. Zaniolo got his second midway through the second half. Alessio Romgnoli made it six, Jorginho scored the seventh from the penalty spot and Riccardo Orsolini bagged his first ever Italy goal on his debut.

Edgar Babayan did get a consolation for Armenia late on which generated a round of applause from the crowd.

Federico Chiesa added his name to the scoresheet with nine minutes left as Italy went close to beating their biggest ever official victory – 9-0 against USA in 1948.

As a result, Roberto Mancini’s men extended the Azzurri’s all-time record of consecutive victories in their final Euro 2020 qualification match, topping Group J with a perfect record and securing a seeding in the group stage draw.

After just seven minutes a deep cross to the back post from Federico Chiesa was met by Immobile, who kept himself onside, to rifle in just his second of the qualifying campaign.

Immediately after the restart, Italy won the ball and Immobile sent Zaniolo on his way and the Roma man made no mistake putting the ball between the Aram Ayrapetyan’s legs to double the lead.

Alexander Karapetyan hit the bar with Salvatore Sirigu too far off his line, but just before the half hour it was three for Italy.

Leonardo Bonucci turned provider with a brilliant ball in behind the Armenia backline, perfectly weighted into the path of Barella who poked past the goalkeeper.

Moments later Chiesa hit the post after brilliantly controlling a long ball. Not that it mattered as Immobile got his second by beating the offside trap, taking the ball round the goalkeeper and slotting home.

Chiesa and Immobile both hit the post as Italy routed their opponents in the first half, much to the delight of Mancini.

After the break Chiesa again was denied by the upright but Zaniolo got his second 62 minutes in as Jorginho found the youngster on the edge of the area and he blasted home.

The goals were flying in for the Azzurri as Romagnoli got in on the act, after Giovanni Di Lorenzo’s header was saved and the AC Milan captain poked home.

Italy were relentless as Orsolini was brought down in the penalty area and Jorginho stepped up to tuck in the Azzurri’s seventh on the night from the spot.

Orsolini did get himself on the scoresheet as he nodded in a Chiesa cross with 13 minutes left to play.

Armenia did get themselves on the scoresheet when a Jorginho error was pounced upon by Babayan who blasted past Alex Meret from the edge of the penalty area.

Italy weren’t done though, as Chiesa bagged number nine to complete the rout.