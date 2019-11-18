Italy Player Ratings: Mancini’s men cruise past Armenia

Italy finished their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign with a comfortable 9-1 victory over Armenia in Palermo.

Ciro Immobile and Nicolo Zaniolo both grabbed two, and there was a strike each for Nicolo Barella, Alessio Romagnoli, Riccardo Orsolini, Federico Chiesa and Jorginho.

As a result, Roberto Mancini’s men extended the Azzurri’s all-time record of consecutive victories in their final Euro 2020 qualification match, topping Group J with a perfect record and securing a seeding in the group stage draw.