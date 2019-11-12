Italy reveal new away kit

Italy have unveiled a new white away shirt which follows in the footsteps of their recent green jersey.

The Azzurri will wear the new kit, which bears the tagline “Crafted from Culture”, in their final two Euro 2020 qualifiers against Bosnia-Herzegovina and Armenia.

“PUMA Football will present Italy’s new away kit for 2020 with the aim of continuing to celebrate Italy’s influence on football and its leading role in international culture,” read a statement on the FIGC website.

“The kit has a modern design which unites a modern design with a Renaissance inspiration and integrates these elements into the classical white shirt as it follows on from the inspiration of the latest Renaissance kit.

“The design offers an elegant and typically Italian look, which fuses together Italy’s style and culture in the National Team’s kit the aim of celebrating the hopes and aspirations of a new generation of players in view of the upcoming continental and international competitions.”