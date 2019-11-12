Italy trio ruled out for Euro 2020 qualifiers

Leonardo Spinazzola, Marco Verratti and Domenico Berardi have been ruled out for Italy’s upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers against Bosnia-Herzegovina and Armenia.

All three players picked up injuries with their respective clubs over the weekend, and it was confirmed on Monday that they would not be travelling to Coverciano to meet up with their Azzurri teammates.

Despite having ample time to name replacements coach Roberto Mancini has opted to only replace Verratti, with Sandro Tonali being promoted from the Under-21 team.

Mancini still has 27 players at his disposal for Italy’s upcoming matches, with the first match against Bosnia-Herzegovina taking place on November 15.

The match against Armenia takes place three days later, though Italy have already secured their spot in next summer’s tournament.