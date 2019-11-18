Italy v Armenia: Official Line-Ups

Italy finish their Euro 2020 qualification campaign by welcoming Armenia to the Stadio Renzo Barbera in Palermo on Monday night.

So far the Azzurri have won all previous nine matches in Group J, and have qualified for the final tournament as group winners.

Roberto Mancini’s men are also on a record breaking 10-match unbeaten run and are undefeated in Palermo since 1994.

Italy: Sirigu; Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Romagnoli, Biraghi; Barella, Jorginho, Tonali; Zaniolo, Immobile, Chiesa

Armenia: Hayrapetyan; Hambardzumyan, Ishkhanyan, Calisir, Haroyan, Hovhannisyan; Barseghyan, Grigoryan, Yedigaryan, Babayan; Karapetyan