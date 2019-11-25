Juventus and Inter set to battle for Parma standout

It looks as though Juventus and Inter will battle it out to sign Parma loan star Dejan Kulusevski in January.

The Swedish international has burst onto the scene this season since joining the Ducali on loan from Atalanta in the summer, with his performances having caught the eye of Serie A’s biggest sides.

Kulusevski has already featured in 13 matches for Serie A this season, along with earning his first cap for Sweden earlier this month, despite only being 19.

Despite his age both Juventus and Inter are serious about signing the young star, with La Gazzetta dello Sport convinced they will try to capture his signature in January.

Kulusevki is currently owned by Atalanta, and while Kulusevski has made it clear he would like to finish the season with Parma, a bid of €45 million would be enough to complete a deal.

So far this season the 19-year-old has registered three goals and five assists in 13 Serie A matches.