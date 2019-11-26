Juventus and Manchester City to fight for Atalanta teenager

Manchester City will provide Juventus with competition in pursuit of Atalanta teenager Amad Traore.

The 17-year-old has made an impression in Bergamo, even convincing Gian Piero Gasperini to hand him his Serie A debut this season and his performances in the UEFA Youth League haven’t gone unnoticed in England.

Calciomercato.com have reported that the Ivorian’s impressive showings against City in the Youth League are what prompted their interest. Juve had been aware of the forward previously though.

Traore is already up and running in Serie A, scoring on his debut for the Bergamaschi as they thumped Udinese 7-1 in Bergamo.

In two Serie A appearances this season he’s accumulated just 18 minutes, managing to net once.

He has also been an important player for Atalanta’s Primavera side in the Youth League, scoring once and providing two assists in the competition.