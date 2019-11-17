Juventus and Szczesny in renewal talks

Juventus and Wojciech Szczesny are still locked in negotiations to extend the Polish goalkeeper’s contract with La Vecchia Signora until the end of the 2023/24 season.

Szczesny, who joined Juventus back in 2017, became La Vecchia Signora’s No.1 ‘keeper last season when club legend Gianluigi Buffon left for Paris Saint-Germain.

Since claiming the number one spot Szczesny has become one of the top goalies in Serie A and has made some big saves in important games for the club.

Juventus want to secure Szczesny’s signature on an extension that will see him stay with the club for another four seasons as soon as possible, according to a report Tuttosport.

The report suggests that Juventus are prepared to offer the 29-year-old an improved wage that will see him earn just under €5m a season.

If Szczesny does decide to remain in Turin he could have to fight to retain his spot as La Vecchia Signora’s number one, with reports this week suggesting that the club are also in the hunt for Milan and Italy stopper Gianluigi Donnarumma.