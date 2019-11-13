Juventus closing in on Chelsea winger

It looks as though Juventus have set their sights on signing Willian from Chelsea, with a move possibly taking place in January.

Bianconeri director Fabio Paratici will be in London over the international break, and the Italian is reportedly ready to do business.

The sale of Mario Mandzukic is a top priority, along with getting more information on Paul Pogba’s future, but Corriere dello Sport reports one of the main talking points will be Willian.

The Brazilian’s contract expires in June and it doesn’t appear he is close to signing an extension with the English giants.

As a result Juventus are ready to move in, especially since Willian and coach Maurizio Sarri got on well during the Italian’s time at Stamford Bridge last season.

Another name being considered is Emerson Palmieri, as the Bianconeri are looking for some much needed depth behind Alex Sandro.

The Italian international has featured regularly so far this season, so much so that it’s believed Chelsea are looking to extend his contract until 2022, meaning a move could take some work to broker.