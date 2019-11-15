Juventus eyeing move for Manchester United starlet

Manchester United starlet Tahith Chong has caught the eye of Juventus, with the Italian side sizing up a free transfer for the 19-year-old.

Chong is out of contract at the end of the season, and so far he has been non-committal over signing a new contract with the Red Devils.

As a result rumours are swirling over his future, with La Gazzetta dello Sport reporting Juventus are ready to swoop in should the opportunity arise.

The Bianconeri are known for landing key players via free transfers, signing the likes of Andrea Pirlo, Paul Pogba, Sami Khedira and Emre Can over the years.

Chong has featured in two games for United in the Premier League so far this season.

Since joining the English side from Feyenoord in 2016, Chong has made eight appearances in all competitions.