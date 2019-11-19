Juventus Goalkeeper Still Attracting Benfica Interest

Although a transfer to Benfica could not be completed in the summer, Juventus goalkeeper Mattia Perin could still make a move to the Portuguese giants in the January transfer window.

The 27-year-old was set to join As Aguias before the start of the 2019/20 campaign but he failed his medical and the transfer had to be scrapped.

According to A Bola, Benfica will offer Juventus €15 million as well as 18-year-old defender Joao Ferreira to complete the acquisition of Perin in the winter.

He joined the Bianconeri from Genoa in the summer of 2018 for a reported €14m and he has played in nine competitive fixtures for the Bianconeri, with all of those appearances came in the 2018/19 Serie A season.

Perin has not featured in any matches for Juventus this season under new coach Maurizio Sarri and Gianluigi Buffon is now the second-choice goalkeeper behind Wojciech Szczesny.